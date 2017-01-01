CFWE

90.5 FM - Lac La Biche Alberta's Best Country Variety

On Air

Alberta's Best Country Variety Alberta's Biggest Country Music Library Midnight - 6:00AM

Now Playing

Jason Aldean They Don't Know

Listen Live to CFWE

Listen Live

CFWE Special Features

    • Conversational Cree

      Listen Saturday morning at 8 and Wednesday night at 10 for Conversational Cree. Join Courtney, Jim and Dustin for a fun interactive hour of Cree words, stories and lots of laughs! Click on our picture to hear clips from the show! This project has been made possible by the Department of Canadian Heritage.

    • Ask The Lawyer

      Join Miller Thomson LLP on the last Saturday of every month between 11am and Noon to chat with a lawyer. Join the discussion on personal injury, real estate, bankruptcy, dispute resolution, environmental law, and employment and labour matters. Email Wally@cfweradio.ca with your questions.

    • Aboriginal Pathways

      Indigenous success stories are at the heart of this series on CFWE. Cheryl Croucher chats about work, perspectives, passions and successes. Listen Tuesday and Fridays at 9:20a, Wednesday at 5:20p, Saturdays at 11:20a and Sundays at 3:20p; brought to you by Syncrude.

    • Moccasin Telegraph

      Brought to you by the Sawridge, Moccasin Telegraph features the latest community events with your host Wally Desjarlais. If you have an event, email details to info@cfweradio.ca or fax us 780-454-2820. Click on the Sawridge Logo above for great deals and listen weekdays with Jeremy Harpe to win a gift card!

CFWE Extras

    • CJWE coming to Calgary!

      The CFWE family is growing and expanding into Calgary in early 2018! CJWE will feature the same great Country Variety and will super serve the languages and issues of the Treaty 7 area. Stay tuned for details on CJWE 88.1 Calgary!

    • Windspeaker.com

      Inform. Impact. Inspire is what we do. Independent and Indigenous is who we are. Windspeaker News is the most effective means of reaching First Nations, Métis and Inuit readers. Exclusive stories and in depth articles are just a click away.

    • Buffalo Spirit Radio

      We are proud to present our Internet radio station featuring the best of Pow Wow and Round Dance 24/7. Click on the Buffalo Spirit logo to check it out! This project has been made possible by the Department of Canadian Heritage.

    • Raven Radio

      RAVEN; our Internet radio station featuring the best of Indigenous Rock, Urban, Rhythm and Blues 24/7 is here! Click to listen to Raven. This project has been made possible by the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Speciality Shows on CFWE

    • Heartbeat of Nations

      Join Dougie and Donnie Tuesday evenings at 10, Saturday morning at 7 and Sunday morning at 10 for the best of Pow Wow and Round Dance. Click through to the Heartbeat Facebook page. This project has been made possible by the Department of Canadian Heritage.

    • Russell Thomas live from Wood Buffalo

      Join Russell Wednesday mornings at 7:25 with the latest from Wood Buffalo. Russell is the Director of Communications and Community Impact for Fort McMurray United Way, blogger, actor and artist. Member of the Premier's Council on Culture.

    • The Crook & Chase Top 30

      Country Radio Hall of Famers, they have been hosting radio and TV shows featuring the best in country music since 1983! Join them on CFWE Saturdays at noon; Wally Desjarlais joins in each hour with the Indigenous Spotlight!

    • Sunday Gospel

      Join us Sunday mornings between 6 and 8 for Sunday Morning Gospel. Presented in Dene and featuring the best in Gospel and Aboriginal Gospel Music. This project has been made possible by the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Weather

  • Edmonton Sunny intervals 21°C Sunny intervals
  • Fort McMurray Sunny intervals 17°C Sunny intervals
  • High Level Medium-level cloud 15°C Medium-level cloud
  • Lac La Biche Sunny intervals 19°C Sunny intervals
  • St. Paul Sunny 19°C Sunny

Indigenous Artist Spotlight

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is set to release her brand new album NOW on Sept. 29. Three decades into her storied career as the “top-selling female country artist of all-time,” Shania confidently embraces the moment on her triumphant fifth full-length album on Mercury Nashville & her first album since 2002. Her new single — “Life’s About To Get Good” — is available now.

Shania Twain will play two shows at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta on May 9 &10. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 25 at Ticketmaster.ca. Prices are $59.95, $89.95, $139.95 or $189.95, plus service charges.

It marks Twain’s first tour since Rock This Country back in 2015.

Shania currently holds a status card & is on the official band membership list of the Temagami First Nation.