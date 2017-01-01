CFWE Radio Bingo, which already gives away $150,000 dollars a month, is celebrating our birthday in a BIG WAY. On Thursday Oct. 26th we've up the bonanza guarantee in a big way to $50,000 for one night only! Click here for details.
The CRTC has granted CFWE the honour of broadcasting into Grande Prairie! We hope to be on the air early in 2018! Click here to see the CRTC's decision.
The CFWE app is available FREE! Download by clicking on the link on the bottom right of this page or at the Apple Store or Google Play!
Listen Saturday morning at 8 and Wednesday night at 10 for Conversational Cree. Join Courtney, Jim and Dustin for a fun interactive hour of Cree words, stories and lots of laughs! Click on our picture to hear clips from the show! This project has been made possible by the Department of Canadian Heritage.
Join Miller Thomson LLP on the last Saturday of every month between 11am and Noon to chat with a lawyer. Join the discussion on personal injury, real estate, bankruptcy, dispute resolution, environmental law, and employment and labour matters. Email Wally@cfweradio.ca with your questions.
Indigenous success stories are at the heart of this series on CFWE. Cheryl Croucher chats about work, perspectives, passions and successes. Listen Tuesday and Fridays at 9:20a, Wednesday at 5:20p, Saturdays at 11:20a and Sundays at 3:20p; brought to you by Syncrude.
Brought to you by the Sawridge, Moccasin Telegraph features the latest community events with your host Wally Desjarlais. If you have an event, email details to info@cfweradio.ca or fax us 780-454-2820. Click on the Sawridge Logo above for great deals and listen weekdays with Jeremy Harpe to win a gift card!
The CFWE family is growing and expanding into Calgary in early 2018! CJWE will feature the same great Country Variety and will super serve the languages and issues of the Treaty 7 area. Stay tuned for details on CJWE 88.1 Calgary!
Inform. Impact. Inspire is what we do. Independent and Indigenous is who we are. Windspeaker News is the most effective means of reaching First Nations, Métis and Inuit readers. Exclusive stories and in depth articles are just a click away.
We are proud to present our Internet radio station featuring the best of Pow Wow and Round Dance 24/7. Click on the Buffalo Spirit logo to check it out! This project has been made possible by the Department of Canadian Heritage.
RAVEN; our Internet radio station featuring the best of Indigenous Rock, Urban, Rhythm and Blues 24/7 is here! Click to listen to Raven. This project has been made possible by the Department of Canadian Heritage.
Join Dougie and Donnie Tuesday evenings at 10, Saturday morning at 7 and Sunday morning at 10 for the best of Pow Wow and Round Dance. Click through to the Heartbeat Facebook page. This project has been made possible by the Department of Canadian Heritage.
Join Russell Wednesday mornings at 7:25 with the latest from Wood Buffalo. Russell is the Director of Communications and Community Impact for Fort McMurray United Way, blogger, actor and artist. Member of the Premier's Council on Culture.
Country Radio Hall of Famers, they have been hosting radio and TV shows featuring the best in country music since 1983! Join them on CFWE Saturdays at noon; Wally Desjarlais joins in each hour with the Indigenous Spotlight!
Join us Sunday mornings between 6 and 8 for Sunday Morning Gospel. Presented in Dene and featuring the best in Gospel and Aboriginal Gospel Music. This project has been made possible by the Department of Canadian Heritage.
Shania Twain is set to release her brand new album NOW on Sept. 29. Three decades into her storied career as the “top-selling female country artist of all-time,” Shania confidently embraces the moment on her triumphant fifth full-length album on Mercury Nashville & her first album since 2002. Her new single — “Life’s About To Get Good” — is available now.
Shania Twain will play two shows at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta on May 9 &10. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 25 at Ticketmaster.ca. Prices are $59.95, $89.95, $139.95 or $189.95, plus service charges.
It marks Twain’s first tour since Rock This Country back in 2015.
Shania currently holds a status card & is on the official band membership list of the Temagami First Nation.