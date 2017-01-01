Indigenous Artist Spotlight

Shania Twain is set to release her brand new album NOW on Sept. 29. Three decades into her storied career as the “top-selling female country artist of all-time,” Shania confidently embraces the moment on her triumphant fifth full-length album on Mercury Nashville & her first album since 2002. Her new single — “Life’s About To Get Good” — is available now.



Shania Twain will play two shows at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta on May 9 &10. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 25 at Ticketmaster.ca. Prices are $59.95, $89.95, $139.95 or $189.95, plus service charges.



It marks Twain’s first tour since Rock This Country back in 2015.



Shania currently holds a status card & is on the official band membership list of the Temagami First Nation.